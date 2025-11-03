Five homes ready, nine underway for displaced people in Chernihiv region with UN support

Photo: https://t.me/chernigivskaODA/

With the support of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Ukraine, five houses have been equipped in the Novhorod-Siversky community of Chernihiv region for victims of Russian aggression, and nine more houses are currently under construction, head of the regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus reported following the visit to Chernihiv by the UNHCR Representative in Ukraine, Bernadette Castel-Hollingsworth.

"For the first time, Bernadette Castel-Hollingsworth is visiting Chernihiv as the UNHCR Representative in Ukraine. Housing reconstruction, cash payments to our people, investments in education and medicine - UNHCR has been helping in all these areas since 2022," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Chaus reported that he separately "expressed gratitude for the support for internally displaced persons - these are both modular houses for them and the repair of private homes. We have already managed to equip five houses in the Novhorod-Siversky community, nine more houses are just around the corner."

"And also - UNHCR itself financed assistance for firewood for residents of the border area - more than three thousand households. Thank you!" added Chaus.

He also informed about the state of affairs in the region. In particular, he said that the Russian Federation continues to attack energy facilities, as well as - heat supply, business and civil infrastructure.

"I am glad to meet Bernadette Castel-Hollingsworth. I hope for further cooperation," Chaus summed up.