Kachka, European Commissioner Kubilius discuss defense industry, architecture of security guarantees

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka held a meeting with European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius and discussed with him the issues of the defense industry and the architecture of future security guarantees.

"The parties paid special attention to the issues of the defense industry and the architecture of future security guarantees. Taras Kachka, in turn, confirmed that Ukraine is considering the possibility of joining EU initiatives and sharing its own developments in the field of drones and new technologies," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a statement.

It is noted that the interlocutors agreed that today, in the context of defense potential, Ukraine's integration into the European Union is no less important for the EU than for our state.

The deputy prime minister also briefed about the progress of negotiations with the European Union and partners on the opening of the first negotiation Cluster "Fundamentals" of the EU accession process.

In particular, the Ukrainian side emphasized that the opening of this Cluster simultaneously with Moldova is an important political signal of unity and support.

"The importance of new defense initiatives and instruments of the EU and Ukraine's readiness to join joint work was particularly emphasized," the statement reads.