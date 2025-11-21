Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

The security guarantees that Washington can provide to Kyiv as part of the Ukrainian settlement do not involve the direct provision of US military assistance to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports, citing a document that it has obtained.

"In addition to the 28-point plan, a separate US document outlines the security guarantees that the White House will offer Ukraine (...) including logistical and intelligence assistance, and other steps deemed appropriate after consultations with allies," the publication informs.

"According to a copy of the document reviewed by the WSJ, the United States is not committing to providing direct military assistance," the ezine notes.

The guarantees are valid for 10 years and can be extended, the WSJ adds.