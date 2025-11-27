Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 27.11.2025

Rubio says US will provide security guarantees to Ukraine after peace deal - media

1 min read
Photo: https://www.axios.com

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States wants a peace deal signed before providing security guarantees to Ukraine, Politico reports, citing its own sources.

"Rubio also told European allies that security guarantees for Ukraine are a priority for the administration, and an issue separate from other points of discussion that have already been agreed on, according to a second European diplomat, and the U.S. wants an entire package done quickly," the publication writes.

"Nothing about human rights, humanitarian law, international law nor principles," said a European diplomat in reference to the peace plans. "This is creating a new European ‘security architecture’ full of holes," Politico said.

