Polish military not to go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, all events to take place in Poland – Defense Ministry

Polish military will not go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, the Polish Defense Ministry said.

"In relation to questions regarding the location of the planned drone exercises and cooperation between experts from Poland and Ukraine, we would like to inform you that negotiations are currently underway between specialists from both countries on in-depth cooperation in the field of drones and anti-aircraft systems. It is expected that all these events will take place on the territory of Poland," the ministry said on the X social network.