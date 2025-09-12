Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:28 12.09.2025

Polish military not to go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, all events to take place in Poland – Defense Ministry

1 min read

Polish military will not go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, the Polish Defense Ministry said.

"In relation to questions regarding the location of the planned drone exercises and cooperation between experts from Poland and Ukraine, we would like to inform you that negotiations are currently underway between specialists from both countries on in-depth cooperation in the field of drones and anti-aircraft systems. It is expected that all these events will take place on the territory of Poland," the ministry said on the X social network.

Tags: #training #uav #poland

MORE ABOUT

20:23 12.09.2025
Polish FM: We urge Hungary to lift veto on opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession

Polish FM: We urge Hungary to lift veto on opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession

19:46 12.09.2025
Poland provides Ukraine with 46 packages of military assistance since 2022

Poland provides Ukraine with 46 packages of military assistance since 2022

19:45 12.09.2025
Sybiha notes significant progress in resolving sensitive historical issues with Poland

Sybiha notes significant progress in resolving sensitive historical issues with Poland

19:30 12.09.2025
Sybiha: We expect arrival of military delegation from Poland on Thursday after incident with Russian drones

Sybiha: We expect arrival of military delegation from Poland on Thursday after incident with Russian drones

18:13 12.09.2025
Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

15:06 12.09.2025
Poland announces drone training program with Ukrainian specialists

Poland announces drone training program with Ukrainian specialists

13:39 12.09.2025
25 teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society took part in the REDpreneur Ukraine training academy

25 teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society took part in the REDpreneur Ukraine training academy

10:47 12.09.2025
Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

09:56 12.09.2025
Trump on Russian drone intrusion into Polish airspace: It could have been a mistake

Trump on Russian drone intrusion into Polish airspace: It could have been a mistake

21:12 11.09.2025
Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

HOT NEWS

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

Zelenskyy, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of Ukraine

To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Klymenko, head of Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation Mobbs discuss identification of bodies of fallen defenders

Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

Sybiha: Denmark is first in world in terms of amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP

Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

PlayCity begins issuing licenses in gambling business, confirming issued ones

Kyslytsya to Navalnaya: Travel to Europe 'is not right of russian citizens,' it's privilege for those who do not contribute to war

HQ meeting to discuss providing army with ammunition, protecting critical infrastructure – Umerov

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

AD
AD