Marshal of Polish Sejm offers Zelenskyy assistance with elections – media

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Marshal of the Polish Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty, during a meeting on Friday with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in particular, offered the possibility of logistical and legal assistance from the Polish side in organizing the upcoming elections in Ukraine – both presidential and parliamentary, the PAP agency said.

"I’m not talking about sending observers, but about legal assistance, logistical assistance. Remember that there are currently 2 million Ukrainians living in Poland, and in Europe, in particular, another 8 million, and this is a huge task," Czarzasty said at a briefing after the meeting.

The marshal added that the proposal was "very warmly received" and a special working group will be created.

He also said he had invited Zelenskyy to deliver a speech in the Sejm. He added that the invitation had been accepted and a date for the speech would be set. In turn, the President of Ukraine invited Czarzasty to visit Ukraine in February next year, on the anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.