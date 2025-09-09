Interfax-Ukraine
Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth took part in the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine Defense (Ramstein) online on Tuesday.

This is evident from the photo published by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following the meeting.

A snapshot of Rammstein members joining online shows that Hegseth was directly involved in the meeting, signing himself "the secretary of war."

On September 5, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to return the old name "US Department of War" to the US Department of Defense.

