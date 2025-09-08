Interfax-Ukraine
Trump says he will learn all details about murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska

US President Donald Trump responded to the high-profile murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, and said that he would "know all about it by tomorrow morning," he said on Fox News.

Asked by a reporter if he had seen the video of the killing, which was widely circulated on social media, Trump replied: “No, I haven’t heard.” I seem yeah. I see the video. I know all by tomorrow morning.”

As reported on August 26, a homeless man killed a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee in the American city of Charlotte. She received multiple stab wounds and died at a public transportation stop in Charlotte, North Carolina. First-degree murder charges were brought against 34-year-old homeless man DeCarlos Brown Jr.

Police have not released information about what led to Friday's fatal stabbing. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the ezine reported.

