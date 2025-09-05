Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the SAFE program (Security Action for Europe) with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, the leaders also coordinated steps regarding Ukraine's EU membership negotiations.

"We in Ukraine greatly appreciate such European instruments as the SAFE program... We have already joined 19 European countries, we spoke today with President Costa about the possibilities of this program. Ukraine should be a full-fledged participant and the SAFE program can significantly help build defense capabilities in Ukraine and other European countries. Our teams are working on this," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Uzhgorod.

He and Costa also discussed the situation in the negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU and coordinated steps.

Zelenskyy thanked the President of the European Council and everyone in Europe who helps to implement a strong common sanctions policy against Russia.