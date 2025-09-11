Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:12 11.09.2025

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

3 min read
Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

The next step after Ukraine’s official request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new cooperation program to replace the four-year EFF program opened in March 2023 will be the cooperation of IMF staff with representatives of Kyiv on macroeconomic policies that will allow it to continue to maintain stability, finance critical expenditures, and restore debt sustainability under the new program, said Julie Kozack, Director of the IMF Communications Department.

“The timeline for these discussions will be developed in the coming weeks as the team consults with the Ukrainian authorities,” she said at a briefing at the fund on Thursday.

“And with respect to the existing program, I don't have anything detailed for you right now, but I can say right now the focus is very much on moving to the new program,” Kozack also noted.

As for some more specific issues, such as financing needs, she said, IMF staff are currently analyzing financing needs for the rest of 2025, 2026, and the medium-term.

“The work that's underway is going to integrate, you know, proposed fiscal measures and a fiscal plan, which of course is also being discussed. Particular fiscal measures that are under discussion are the necessary prioritization of expenditures to an expenditure restraint, as well as revenue mobilization,” she noted.

"So those discussions and that work is all underway, and of course, part of that discussion will include looking at, you know, what are the appropriate assumptions for regarding the potential timeframe for the war, and how can that best be incorporated into the macroeconomic framework and the financing needs. And of course, as part of the discussions, we'll also be looking very carefully at the appropriate financing, mix of financing, what is the amount of financing that the IMF can provide, and of course, a discussion with Ukraine's external donors about, you know, the necessary external financing, and in addition, what is the appropriate amount of domestic financing and revenue mobilization for Ukraine to provide," she noted.

"The way that we work with countries is when they request a program, in this case, Ukraine has requested a new program, our staff then engages in a discussion with the authorities to put together an appropriate set of policies. So from our side, we are very committed to working closely, continuing our close collaboration with the Ukrainian authorities to help them in the area of our mandate, which is maintaining economic and financial stability," the official summarized.

Tags: #imf #program

MORE ABOUT

14:40 11.09.2025
Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

18:08 09.09.2025
Svyrydenko hands over letter to IMF mission requesting new cooperation program

Svyrydenko hands over letter to IMF mission requesting new cooperation program

14:36 05.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

15:59 01.09.2025
Key economic indicators for Ukraine and the world for May 2025

Key economic indicators for Ukraine and the world for May 2025

18:27 18.08.2025
Finance Minister Marchenko believes Ukraine can continue working under current IMF arrangement, but does not rule out new one

Finance Minister Marchenko believes Ukraine can continue working under current IMF arrangement, but does not rule out new one

12:21 18.08.2025
Ukraine expects IMF mission at the end of Aug

Ukraine expects IMF mission at the end of Aug

18:37 24.07.2025
IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

20:07 21.07.2025
Saudi Arabia launches 5th package of assistance for prosthetics for Ukrainians in Poland for $3.5 mln

Saudi Arabia launches 5th package of assistance for prosthetics for Ukrainians in Poland for $3.5 mln

20:59 18.07.2025
Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

15:32 18.07.2025
We expect the IMF to continue and possibly increase support in 2026 – Pidlasa

We expect the IMF to continue and possibly increase support in 2026 – Pidlasa

HOT NEWS

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

LATEST

Ukraine will apply to Korea for loan to buy 20 Hyundai electric trains

Ukraine must prepare almost 18 GW of available capacity for heating season

No government statements on additional UAH 300 bln budget increase

43% of investors in S1 REIT fund repurchase certificates

Illegal igaming in Ukraine ranges from UAH 37.7 bln to UAH 66.5 bln – study

NBU Governor announces intensive technical consultations on design, parameters of new program after IMF mission

Ukrzaliznytsia expects fall in freight traffic in 2025 to 162-165 mln tonnes from 175 mln tonnes last year

Ukrnafta is first in Ukraine's oil and gas industry to obtain ISO 29001 certificate

IAEA Director General concerned over military actions near Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs

Number of taxpayers in August update of White Business Club to decrease by 26% - Tax Service

AD
AD