14:40 11.09.2025
Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official
Ukraine is offering its European neighbors, as well as Russia's neighbors, a joint program to finance the production and development of interceptor drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
"Ukraine is offering all our European neighbors and Russia's neighbors, of course, a joint program to finance the production and development of interceptor drones," he said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv.