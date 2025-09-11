Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Ukraine is offering its European neighbors, as well as Russia's neighbors, a joint program to finance the production and development of interceptor drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Ukraine is offering all our European neighbors and Russia's neighbors, of course, a joint program to finance the production and development of interceptor drones," he said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv.