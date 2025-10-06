Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:11 06.10.2025

Zelenskyy: 'Weapons' export program must be launched by year end

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government, the Office and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to develop and present key elements of an arms export program under the working title "Weapons."

"I have already instructed the government, the Office and the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine to develop and present key elements of such an export system. The general working title of this program is "Weapons." Our export product. There are already agreements on the opening of export-import platforms in Europe, the United States and the Middle East. The task by the end of the year is to launch these platforms,"Zelenskyy said during the opening of the International Defense Industries Forum, which is opening in Ukraine for the third time.

"We need funding so that the full potential really works. And we are working with all partners who can help ensure this. The time has come to launch the export of our Ukrainian weapons - those types of weapons that we have in surplus, and therefore can be exported, so that there is funding for those types of weapons that are especially needed for defense," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry has increased dozens of times.

"Our potential in the production of drones and missiles alone next year will be $35 billion. Already at the front, more than 40% of the weapons used are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine. And there will only be more of our weapons. The task for manufacturers, for the government of Ukraine, for all institutions involved is that at least 50% of the weapons on the front by the end of the year are our, Ukrainian weapons. And this task must be implemented," the head of state said.

