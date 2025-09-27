Interfax-Ukraine
17:03 27.09.2025

Delta system only tracks enemy in specific settlements, and does not confirm occupation – Zelenskyy

Delta system only tracks enemy in specific settlements, and does not confirm occupation – Zelenskyy

The Delta national military situational awareness system, which is used by the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, and which is built according to NATO standards, reports enemy movements and appearances, but this does not mean that it controls the territory, and mistakenly considering the relevant settlements as occupied by the enemy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There are programs that are used, for example, by the U.S. intelligence, including programs that our military, Delta, etc. use. I will give you an example of the Delta program. We see and the program records where the enemy has entered. And it does not say that the sabotage and reconnaissance group has entered. Or it does not say that these military personnel have entered and then they will be destroyed. It simply notes where they have entered," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Saturday.

He said such information appears not only with U.S. President Donald Trump, but also with other leaders of Europe, and in Ukrainian society.

"People came here, even if there were three to five people. Yes, they were already destroyed by the evening. And in America at this moment, by the evening, they have already shown President Trump that the village is occupied in Ukraine again... And even here, in our society, they see, well, there, it is so painted that here it is occupied, it is not occupied. There is a presence of the enemy, he will be destroyed, yes, and again our guys will take the appropriate positions," Zelenskyy said.

