Saudi Arabia launches 5th package of assistance for prosthetics for Ukrainians in Poland for $3.5 mln

Saudi Arabia launched the fifth package of assistance for prosthetics for Ukrainians in Poland, the total cost of the program is $3.5 million.

As reported by the Ukraine in Arabic information resource, the project for prosthetics for Ukrainians is being implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Support Center. The fifth package lasted from July 14 to 21.

At this stage, prosthetic limbs were installed in 20 Ukrainians. In addition, the necessary measurements of the limbs were carried out to launch the next stage and post-prosthetic rehabilitation and training for participants in the previous stages of the project were carried out.

It is noted that the project uses the latest Direct Socket prosthetic technology of its kind.

"The aim of the project is to provide prosthetic limbs to those who lost them as a result of the war, which will help improve their quality of life and restore mobility," Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Ukraine Mohammed Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Barakah said.

The prosthetics project is a continuation of the humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ukraine and included food, medicines, and power generators.

The first stage of the Saudi Humanitarian Support Program for Ukraine began in September 2024. The fifth stage has now been implemented. Two more stages of the project will be implemented by the end of 2025, the statement reads.

Some 115 prosthetic limbs were provided in the previous stages, and 43 qualified medical volunteers participated in the project (seven in the fifth stage).

In total, the project involves installing 137 prostheses.

It is noted that the project for prosthetics for Ukrainians is part of the humanitarian aid program provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to alleviate the suffering of amputees around the world.

During the visit of Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to Kyiv in February 2023, Saudi Arabia announced various humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine in the amount of $410 million.