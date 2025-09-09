Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:14 09.09.2025

Shmyhal: Ukraine welcomes European Commission's progress in implementing SAFE tool

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Ukraine welcomes the steady progress in implementing the European Commission's initiative on the SAFE tool, which provides an opportunity to strengthen the defense capabilities of both the European Union and Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"It [the SAFE tool] provides for EU financing of EUR 150 billion of investments in the defense industry for the rapid expansion of European production capacities. Currently, 19 EU member states have agreed to participate in the work of SAFE. Most of them will actively involve Ukraine in defense procurement projects," Shmyhal said in a Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He said Ukraine has clear needs to strengthen the entire eastern flank of the European Union's defense perimeter.

"For Ukraine, participation in projects worth a total of about EUR 52 billion over the next five years is a priority. We will coordinate our efforts to maximize practical results that will meet the security needs of both the EU and Ukraine," the minister said.

