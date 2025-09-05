Trump plans to talk to Putin after talking to Zelenskyy

Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump, after talking by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, plans to talk to Putin in the near future. Trump said this during an exclusive dinner with the heads of the world's largest IT companies at the White House on Thursday evening.

Trump was asked "after your phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy today, do you plan to speak with Russia's President Putin in the near future?"

"I will be. We're having a very good dialogue. I settled seven wars. The one that I thought would be maybe one of the easiest… You know that feeling? You think one thing’s going to be easier, turns out to be a little bit tougher. But the one that I thought would be an easier one because of my relationship with President Putin and with Ukraine and everything else… I thought it would be the Russia-Ukraine disaster where this week 7,014 people were killed, in most cases soldiers. A few [civilians] from Kyiv, relatively few, but mostly soldiers. And they're being killed at levels that we haven't seen since World War II," Trump said.

"But that’s turned out to be the most difficult of the group. You know, I settled three wars. One was 31 years going, a lot of people killed, 10 million people. Another was 34 and another was 37 years, it was going on. And people said you can't settle them and I settled them. This one [Russia-Ukraine war] turned out to be more difficult, but we'll get it," Trump added.