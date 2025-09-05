Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:42 05.09.2025

Trump plans to talk to Putin after talking to Zelenskyy

2 min read
Trump plans to talk to Putin after talking to Zelenskyy
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump, after talking by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, plans to talk to Putin in the near future. Trump said this during an exclusive dinner with the heads of the world's largest IT companies at the White House on Thursday evening.

Trump was asked "after your phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy today, do you plan to speak with Russia's President Putin in the near future?"

"I will be. We're having a very good dialogue. I settled seven wars. The one that I thought would be maybe one of the easiest… You know that feeling? You think one thing’s going to be easier, turns out to be a little bit tougher. But the one that I thought would be an easier one because of my relationship with President Putin and with Ukraine and everything else… I thought it would be the Russia-Ukraine disaster where this week 7,014 people were killed, in most cases soldiers. A few [civilians] from Kyiv, relatively few, but mostly soldiers. And they're being killed at levels that we haven't seen since World War II," Trump said.

"But that’s turned out to be the most difficult of the group. You know, I settled three wars. One was 31 years going, a lot of people killed, 10 million people. Another was 34 and another was 37 years, it was going on. And people said you can't settle them and I settled them. This one [Russia-Ukraine war] turned out to be more difficult, but we'll get it," Trump added.

Tags: #putin #trump

MORE ABOUT

18:54 04.09.2025
Trump unhappy that Hungary, Slovakia buy Russian oil – Zelenskyy

Trump unhappy that Hungary, Slovakia buy Russian oil – Zelenskyy

17:56 04.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We discuss with Trump pressure on Russia to force it to peace

Zelenskyy: We discuss with Trump pressure on Russia to force it to peace

09:15 04.09.2025
Something will happen, Putin and Zelenskyy not ready for talks - Trump

Something will happen, Putin and Zelenskyy not ready for talks - Trump

18:46 03.09.2025
Sybiha on meeting place of leaders of Ukraine, Russia: Putin puts forward deliberately unacceptable proposals

Sybiha on meeting place of leaders of Ukraine, Russia: Putin puts forward deliberately unacceptable proposals

15:46 03.09.2025
Ukraine’s Energy Ministry regards Putin's statements on Zaporizhia NPP as purposeful escalation of threat to nuclear safety

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry regards Putin's statements on Zaporizhia NPP as purposeful escalation of threat to nuclear safety

09:58 03.09.2025
Trump 'very disappointed' with Putin – media

Trump 'very disappointed' with Putin – media

20:50 02.09.2025
Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

16:38 02.09.2025
Putin, Xi Jinping do not discuss possibility of deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine – Ushakov

Putin, Xi Jinping do not discuss possibility of deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine – Ushakov

16:02 02.09.2025
Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

18:21 29.08.2025
Trump cancels $1.5 mln in aid to promote paintings by Ukrainian women

Trump cancels $1.5 mln in aid to promote paintings by Ukrainian women

HOT NEWS

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

Legends Football Match will raise funds for charities, incl Ukrainian Red Cross

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that security guarantees start working now, during war, not after its end

HACC Head: We feel threat to court independence

We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

Ministry of Education initiates introduction of ‘zero course’ for applicants who failed national multi-subject test

AD
AD