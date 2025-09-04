Trump unhappy that Hungary, Slovakia buy Russian oil – Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump is unhappy that Hungary and Slovakia are buying Russian oil, and thereby helping the Russian military machine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Trump is very unhappy that Russian oil is being bought by Europe. Among other things, there are two countries, we know that these are Hungary and Slovakia," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The head of state recalled that when the Russian Federation attacked the Ukrainian energy system, and in response Ukraine attacked their energy sector, on which the Russians earn money and then spend it on weapons, "it was these two countries [Slovakia and Hungary] that complained to President Trump that Ukraine is like this, it reduces the possibilities of obtaining the relevant oil."

"That is why, you see, Ukraine has found this type of sanctions. Of course, I am glad that today the United States of America is absolutely openly, naming these countries, saying that they are helping the Russian war machine. And we all need to stop this," Zelenskyy stressed.