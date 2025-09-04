Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:54 04.09.2025

Trump unhappy that Hungary, Slovakia buy Russian oil – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Trump unhappy that Hungary, Slovakia buy Russian oil – Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump is unhappy that Hungary and Slovakia are buying Russian oil, and thereby helping the Russian military machine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Trump is very unhappy that Russian oil is being bought by Europe. Among other things, there are two countries, we know that these are Hungary and Slovakia," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The head of state recalled that when the Russian Federation attacked the Ukrainian energy system, and in response Ukraine attacked their energy sector, on which the Russians earn money and then spend it on weapons, "it was these two countries [Slovakia and Hungary] that complained to President Trump that Ukraine is like this, it reduces the possibilities of obtaining the relevant oil."

"That is why, you see, Ukraine has found this type of sanctions. Of course, I am glad that today the United States of America is absolutely openly, naming these countries, saying that they are helping the Russian war machine. And we all need to stop this," Zelenskyy stressed.

Tags: #trump #oil

MORE ABOUT

17:56 04.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We discuss with Trump pressure on Russia to force it to peace

Zelenskyy: We discuss with Trump pressure on Russia to force it to peace

09:15 04.09.2025
Something will happen, Putin and Zelenskyy not ready for talks - Trump

Something will happen, Putin and Zelenskyy not ready for talks - Trump

09:58 03.09.2025
Trump 'very disappointed' with Putin – media

Trump 'very disappointed' with Putin – media

18:21 29.08.2025
Trump cancels $1.5 mln in aid to promote paintings by Ukrainian women

Trump cancels $1.5 mln in aid to promote paintings by Ukrainian women

09:35 28.08.2025
Trump petitions Supreme Court to freeze foreign aid funding - media

Trump petitions Supreme Court to freeze foreign aid funding - media

14:18 27.08.2025
There will be no world war - Trump

There will be no world war - Trump

14:31 26.08.2025
Stubb: I hope Trump's patience with Russia runs out

Stubb: I hope Trump's patience with Russia runs out

14:02 26.08.2025
Trump wants to change name of Defense Dept to War Dept - media

Trump wants to change name of Defense Dept to War Dept - media

12:46 26.08.2025
Trump: Ukraine and Russia should decide for themselves when to hold high level meeting

Trump: Ukraine and Russia should decide for themselves when to hold high level meeting

12:34 26.08.2025
Trump: US studying experience of using drones in Ukraine’s war

Trump: US studying experience of using drones in Ukraine’s war

HOT NEWS

Ukraine proposes that USA consider special format to protect Ukrainian skies

USA to agree and finalize security monitoring of Ukraine

Ukraine's membership in EU included in separate provision of security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reports on development of basic framework of security guarantees

Costa to meet with Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod on Friday

LATEST

Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

MPs demand from law enforcers to deal with publication of details of investigation into murder of Parubiy on Telegram

Ukraine proposes that USA consider special format to protect Ukrainian skies

FMs of Ukraine and India agree to meet during UNGA high-level Week

High Anti-Corruption Court collects UAH 2.8 bln in state revenue since 2022 for 'sanctions cases'

Some 26 countries agree to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

EU leadership, Indian PM discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

Number of wounded in humanitarian mine clearance mission increased to five

Lubinets on attack on humanitarian mission: World must react to Russia's violation of intl law

Europe and USA to respond with sanctions if Russia continues to refuse concrete peace talks – Macron

AD
AD