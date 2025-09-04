Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a virtual address to the Coalition of the Willing from Glasgow on Thursday, during which he said, among other things, that Putin could not be trusted as he “continues to delay peace talks and simultaneously carry out egregious attacks on Ukraine" and welcomed statements from Coalition of the Willing partners to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

“That was further underlined by the indiscriminate attacks in Kyiv last week, causing significant damage to the British Council and EU delegation buildings, he added. Discussing the latest military planning for the Coalition of the Willing, the Prime Minister emphasised that the group had an unbreakable pledge to Ukraine, with President Trump’s backing, and it was clear they now needed to go even further to apply pressure on Putin to secure a cessation of hostilities,” says a message published on the official website of the UK government.

The Prime Minister also welcomed announcements from Coalition of the Willing partners to supply long range missiles to Ukraine to further bolster the country’s supplies.

He also thanked military planners and Chiefs of Defence for their ongoing and rapid work to ensure a force could deploy in the event of a ceasefire.