Zelenskyy: Ukraine never used American long-range weapons to attack Russian territory

Ukraine has never used long-range American weapons to strike Russian territory, but has used various long-range weapons to strike within combat zones, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We’ve never used long-range American weapons against high-priority targets in Russia. This is important. We’ve used various weapons with decent long-range capabilities. But that was strictly, I would say, in combat zones. Or in preparation for the corresponding combat missions by the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Brussels.

Commenting on the strikes, the President noted that Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories in eastern Ukraine are part of Ukraine, so strikes on Crimea cannot be considered strikes on Russian territory.

Currently, according to the President, Ukraine is using its long-range capabilities, ranging from 190 km to 3,000 km. He noted that the current question is "how to secure additional funding to mass-produce the long-range capabilities we have."