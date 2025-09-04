Yermak meets with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that a meeting with the special envoy of the US President, Stephen Witkoff, took place in Paris.

"In Paris, together with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, we met with the special envoy of the US President Donald Trump, Stephen Wittkoff, as well as the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Jonathan Powell, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France, Emmanuel Bonn, the National Security Advisor to the German Chancellor, Gunther Sautter, and the Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy, Fabrizio Saggio," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to Yermak, the main task is the "practical implementation of the agreements" of the leaders of the states on security guarantees for Ukraine. "They must be strong and effective in the sky, at sea and on land, as well as in cyberspace. We also discussed the strengthening of sanctions pressure, the return of Ukrainian prisoners and children abducted by Russia," Yermak said.

"We continue to coordinate positions in order to bring a lasting and just peace for Ukraine closer. The war that Russia started must be stopped. President Trump's principle of "peace through strength" is exactly the approach that can influence the aggressor," Yermak stressed.

"I thanked all partners for their consistent support and constructive work. We continue to move forward," he added.

As Radio Liberty reported, Witkoff attended the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing only partially and will return to the call of US President Donald Trump. It is reported that 20 minutes after the meeting began, reports emerged that Witkoff had left the meeting. The Elysee Palace explained that he had participated in part of the work and had addressed all the heads of state and government present. He was forced to leave the meeting, as planned, for another meeting. And will return for a telephone connection with the President of the United States.