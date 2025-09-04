Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:46 04.09.2025

Yermak meets with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris

2 min read

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that a meeting with the special envoy of the US President, Stephen Witkoff, took place in Paris.

"In Paris, together with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, we met with the special envoy of the US President Donald Trump, Stephen Wittkoff, as well as the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Jonathan Powell, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France, Emmanuel Bonn, the National Security Advisor to the German Chancellor, Gunther Sautter, and the Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy, Fabrizio Saggio," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to Yermak, the main task is the "practical implementation of the agreements" of the leaders of the states on security guarantees for Ukraine. "They must be strong and effective in the sky, at sea and on land, as well as in cyberspace. We also discussed the strengthening of sanctions pressure, the return of Ukrainian prisoners and children abducted by Russia," Yermak said.

"We continue to coordinate positions in order to bring a lasting and just peace for Ukraine closer. The war that Russia started must be stopped. President Trump's principle of "peace through strength" is exactly the approach that can influence the aggressor," Yermak stressed.

"I thanked all partners for their consistent support and constructive work. We continue to move forward," he added.

As Radio Liberty reported, Witkoff attended the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing only partially and will return to the call of US President Donald Trump. It is reported that 20 minutes after the meeting began, reports emerged that Witkoff had left the meeting. The Elysee Palace explained that he had participated in part of the work and had addressed all the heads of state and government present. He was forced to leave the meeting, as planned, for another meeting. And will return for a telephone connection with the President of the United States.

Tags: #yermak

MORE ABOUT

14:13 03.09.2025
17-year-old boy returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories – Yermak

17-year-old boy returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories – Yermak

15:13 02.09.2025
Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

17:38 29.08.2025
Yermak in USA invites Witkoff to visit Ukraine

Yermak in USA invites Witkoff to visit Ukraine

18:22 27.08.2025
Yermak, Umerov discuss ways to achieve peace with Defense Minister in Riyadh

Yermak, Umerov discuss ways to achieve peace with Defense Minister in Riyadh

17:09 27.08.2025
Yermak, Umerov to travel to USA for talks with Witkoff – media

Yermak, Umerov to travel to USA for talks with Witkoff – media

11:42 26.08.2025
Yermak reports return of another child from occupied territory

Yermak reports return of another child from occupied territory

10:01 26.08.2025
Head of President's Office: Norway will help Ukraine get through winter, support gas purchases

Head of President's Office: Norway will help Ukraine get through winter, support gas purchases

17:06 23.08.2025
Yermak reports on return of three more Ukrainian children, young men from Russia

Yermak reports on return of three more Ukrainian children, young men from Russia

10:58 22.08.2025
President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

09:21 20.08.2025
Yermak calls on Russia to stop attacking Ukraine

Yermak calls on Russia to stop attacking Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

LATEST

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Magura naval drones destroy at least six enemy jets, helicopters – intelligence

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

Defense Intelligence hands over mock-ups of Magura naval drones to National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War II

Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media

Military personnel may receive EW equipment through Drone Army Bonus program

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

AD
AD