Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:16 03.09.2025

Rutte announces work to support Ukraine in negotiations with Russia to protect it from any threats

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that Ukraine, in addition to its own strong Armed Forces, which will become the "first defensive barrier", needs a second defensive barrier, which will actually be its security guarantees from friends and partners.

Mark Rutte stated that for Ukraine to have lasting peace, it must not only possess strong armed forces as its initial defense after a ceasefire but also receive continuous support from NATO in building its future military capabilities. He emphasized this point at a press conference in Luxembourg, highlighting NATO's role in assisting Ukraine with long-term security and the development of its future fighting force.

