18:48 03.09.2025

Danish PM assures continued support for Ukraine after NB8 meeting: More weapons, ammunition and more sanctions against Russia

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pledged continued support for Ukraine after the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) leaders' meeting on Wednesday, which among other things means "more weapons, more ammunition and more sanctions against Russia."

At a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Copenhagen, Frederiksen stressed the importance of continuing assistance to Ukraine.

"We are ready to continue our support for Ukraine. And this means more weapons, more ammunition and more sanctions against Russia," she said.

В то же время она подчеркнула необходимость перевооружать Европу.

The head of government also noted that Denmark will continue to try to "pave the way" for Ukraine's membership in the EU.

At the same time, she emphasized the need to rearm Europe.

