Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:55 20.10.2025

Zelenskyy, Danish PM coordinate diplomatic plans for coming week, discuss defense cooperation

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Danish PM coordinate diplomatic plans for coming week, discuss defense cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen discussed joint plans for the week, primarily on security issues, Zelenskyy announced "many meetings and negotiations" with European partners.

“I spoke with Mette Frederiksen and greatly appreciate all the support from Denmark and the Prime Minister personally. We are coordinating our diplomatic efforts, and that’s helpful,” Zelenskyy said on X.

According to him, the sides are doing “a lot together to make our countries stronger. Ukrainian-Danish defense cooperation is exemplary in several areas.”

“We also discussed plans for this week – there will be many meetings and negotiations in Europe. We are counting on results, and that’s important for all of us,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Tags: #discussed #zelenskyy #frederiksen

MORE ABOUT

21:01 20.10.2025
There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

21:00 20.10.2025
Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

19:24 20.10.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday, presents them with awards

Zelenskyy congratulates Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday, presents them with awards

18:51 20.10.2025
Coalition of Willing meeting to be held in London on Fri with Zelenskyy's participation – Macron

Coalition of Willing meeting to be held in London on Fri with Zelenskyy's participation – Macron

15:49 18.10.2025
USA will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones – Zelenskyy

USA will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones – Zelenskyy

15:29 18.10.2025
Zelenskyy meets with heads of American think tanks

Zelenskyy meets with heads of American think tanks

15:23 18.10.2025
Trump refuses to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – media

Trump refuses to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – media

15:00 18.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, USA, EU, European countries to coordinate further steps at level of security advisors

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, USA, EU, European countries to coordinate further steps at level of security advisors

14:34 18.10.2025
European leaders express their full support for Zelenskyy after speaking with him

European leaders express their full support for Zelenskyy after speaking with him

14:12 18.10.2025
Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We count on U.S. pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We count on U.S. pressure on Russia

HOT NEWS

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

Kallas appoints special envoy to coordinate efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet

Zelenskyy: Russian forces not on Lyman outskirts

LATEST

Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Rubio holds phone talk with Lavrov

Pokrovsk Mining halves losses in first half-year after downtime

AD
AD