Zelenskyy, Danish PM coordinate diplomatic plans for coming week, discuss defense cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen discussed joint plans for the week, primarily on security issues, Zelenskyy announced "many meetings and negotiations" with European partners.

“I spoke with Mette Frederiksen and greatly appreciate all the support from Denmark and the Prime Minister personally. We are coordinating our diplomatic efforts, and that’s helpful,” Zelenskyy said on X.

According to him, the sides are doing “a lot together to make our countries stronger. Ukrainian-Danish defense cooperation is exemplary in several areas.”

“We also discussed plans for this week – there will be many meetings and negotiations in Europe. We are counting on results, and that’s important for all of us,” Zelenskyy stressed.