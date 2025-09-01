Zelenskyy: I hope IOC will maintain principled position regarding Russia and Belarus

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry and expressed hope that the IOC “will maintain the principled stance it upheld during the Paris Games toward aggressive Russia and its accomplice, Belarus,” and invited the IOC President to Ukraine.

“I spoke with the President of the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry. I congratulated her on her election to the office, wished her success, and thanked for the IOC’s support for Ukraine and for our athletes. Unfortunately, Russia continues its aggression and makes no steps toward peace. Today, there is no greater destroyer of sports infrastructure – and even of the very principles of Olympism – than the Russian state. Since the start of the full-scale war, more than 600 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by Russian attacks, and hundreds of our sports facilities have been destroyed,” he said on X Monday.

“Every sporting event that Russia manages to reach, it always tries to twist for the benefit of its state propaganda – propaganda of hatred and war. That is why it is crucial to maintain distance between the sports movement and this Russian evil. We discussed, in particular, preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Not only Ukraine, but many other countries defending life equally count on the IOC to maintain the principled stance it upheld during the Paris Games toward aggressive Russia and its accomplice, Belarus. We are ready to share all necessary information. I will be glad to welcome Ms. Kirsty to Ukraine,” the President summed up.

Kirsty Coventry is a Zimbabwean swimmer and Olympic champion. The most decorated Olympian from Africa. In 2025, she was elected IOC President.