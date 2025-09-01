Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:41 01.09.2025

Absence of mention of Russia's war against Ukraine in SCO summit declaration says of failure of Moscow's diplomatic efforts

2 min read
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has taken into account the results of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin.

As noted in a comment on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine “finds it telling that the main outcome document of the summit, the 20-page Tianjin Declaration, does not contain any mention of Russia's war against Ukraine.”

“It is surprising that the largest war of aggression in Europe since World War II was not reflected in such an important, fundamental document, while it mentions a number of other wars, terrorist attacks, and events in the world,” the comment says.

The Foreign Ministry is convinced that without a just end to Russian aggression against Ukraine, we cannot talk about sustainable global development, international peace and security, adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, or stable and equitable development of trade relations between the regions of the world.

“The absence of any mention of Russia's war against Ukraine in the SCO summit declaration indicates the failure of Moscow's diplomatic efforts. The Kremlin has suffered another defeat in its efforts to present the world as divided in its assessments of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and to impose the notion that states outside Europe and North America have a favorable view of Russia on the causes, consequences, and ways to end its war against Ukraine,” the comment says.

The ministry added that “it is obvious that Moscow has failed to bring the positions of the participating states on this issue to a common denominator that would suit the Russian Federation.”

Ukraine also confirms its position on the need for all peace-loving states to comply with the norms of international law and the UN Charter in assessing Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“Given the significant geopolitical role of China, we would welcome Beijing’s more active role in bringing peace to Ukraine, based on respect for the UN Charter,” the Foreign Ministry urged.

