Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will chair a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, September 4.

As the French ezine Le Monde says, citing the Elysee Palace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in the meeting, which will be held in a hybrid format.

As noted at the Elysee Palace, "the heads of state and government will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine carried out in recent weeks and will sum up the conclusions that should be drawn from the position of Russia, which stubbornly refuses peace."