Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:09 01.09.2025

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

1 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will chair a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, September 4.

As the French ezine Le Monde says, citing the Elysee Palace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in the meeting, which will be held in a hybrid format.

As noted at the Elysee Palace, "the heads of state and government will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine carried out in recent weeks and will sum up the conclusions that should be drawn from the position of Russia, which stubbornly refuses peace."

Tags: #starmer #macron #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

16:41 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

14:31 25.08.2025
Coalition of the Willing working to pave way for just and lasting peace in Ukraine – Norwegian PM

Coalition of the Willing working to pave way for just and lasting peace in Ukraine – Norwegian PM

12:33 21.08.2025
Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

19:06 19.08.2025
Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

12:16 19.08.2025
Coalition of the willing to meet on Tuesday – Merz

Coalition of the willing to meet on Tuesday – Merz

12:04 19.08.2025
Macron says main security guarantee is Ukrainian army – media

Macron says main security guarantee is Ukrainian army – media

16:29 18.08.2025
Starmer: Achieving peace in Ukraine must be done correctly, it is in everyone's interests

Starmer: Achieving peace in Ukraine must be done correctly, it is in everyone's interests

15:04 16.08.2025
Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

15:12 15.08.2025
Macron and Zelenskyy agree to meet after Alaska summit - media

Macron and Zelenskyy agree to meet after Alaska summit - media

18:50 14.08.2025
Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

HOT NEWS

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Occupiers seize Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region near Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk borders – DeepState

LATEST

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy: presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI takes place

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

$2 bln already been accumulated in PURL program – Zelenskyy

The only way to respond to such lies is pressure on Moscow – MFA

AD
AD