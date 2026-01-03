Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:20 03.01.2026

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss preparations for Coalition of Willing leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss preparations for Coalition of Willing leaders' meeting
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed details of preparations for the upcoming leaders’ meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, as well as the issue of frozen funds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club.

"I had a good conversation with Keir Starmer – about how to move forward in diplomacy at this stage, and about how, together, we can achieve greater justice in light of everything Russia has brought through this war," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, the two sides also discussed the details of preparations for a leaders-level meeting that will take place soon. "National security advisors are also working very productively – today is an active day, with 18 participants from Europe engaged in joint work. We are also coordinating with the American side," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy and Starmer addressed "the need for a fair decision regarding the frozen proceeds from the sale of Chelsea – GBP 2.5 billion that can and must significantly help protect lives and support Ukraine’s recovery after all the Russian strikes."

"I am grateful to Keir for his leadership and thankful to the United Kingdom for the fact that such entirely just decisions can strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and our shared aspiration for peace – with Britain and with many others around the world," the Ukrainian president said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had announced that the leaders’ meeting is scheduled to take place in France on January 6.

Tags: #zelenskyy #starmer

