Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH to build aircraft maintenance hangar in Leipzig

Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH, a subsidiary of Antonov State Enterprise, created to service cargo air transportation under the NATO program, is starting construction of an aircraft maintenance hangar at Leipzig Airport (LEJ) in Germany, which after the full-scale Russian aggression of Ukraine became the main base of Antonov Airlines.

According to a message from Leipzig/Halle Airport on Facebook, the building will be erected on an area of about 24,000 sq m, preparatory work for construction is already underway, and its completion is scheduled for 2027.

"We are very pleased with the construction of the new hangar. It is not only another milestone in our trustful cooperation with Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH, but also a symbol of the efficiency of our airport and an important impetus for LEJ as the second largest air cargo hub in Germany," the message states.

Antonov Airlines was founded in 1989. As stated on its website, the airline's fleet consists of one An-225 Mriya aircraft, seven An-124-100 Ruslans, one An-22 Antey, one An-26 and one An-74T. According to the Ukroboronprom state corporation, as a result of Russia's hostile actions at the beginning of the invasion, the base (Antonov) in Hostomel was destroyed, the base in Sviatoshyn was damaged, and the An-26, An-74 and An-225 Mriya aircraft were destroyed. Another An-124 was also damaged, while five other An-124s were withdrawn from Ukraine.

In July 2025, Antonov completed the modernization of the An-124-100 Ruslan and transported it from Kyiv to Leipzig.