Nova Poshta's airline performs first flight

Supernova Airlines, a member of the Nova Poshta group of companies, made its first flight on the Riga-Rzeszow-Riga route, the press service of the postal operator reported on Friday.

"The aircraft delivered 7 tonnes of international parcels from Nova Poshta customers from Riga International Airport to Polish Rzeszow. After that, the parcels were reloaded onto trucks and sent to Ukraine," the press service said.

According to the press service, the first flight was made on an ATR 72 aircraft with a carrying capacity of up to 7.5 tonnes in cooperation with the Latvian airline RAF-Avia, which also has a SAAB 340 cargo aircraft with a carrying capacity of up to 3.7 tonnes.

Supernova Airlines plans to fly this route twice a week – every Tuesday and every Thursday.

As reported, Supernova Airlines, on January 6, received a Ukrainian air operator certificate, which provides an opportunity to start cargo flights. The AN-26-100 aircraft manufactured in 1978 was declared in the airline's fleet.