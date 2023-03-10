Facts

10:15 10.03.2023

Ex-general director of Antonov, head of aviation security unit arrested, ex-deputy general director put on wanted list

2 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine within the case of the destruction of the Mriya aircraft announces the arrest of the former general director of Antonov state enterprise, Serhiy Bychkov, and head of the aviation security division Oleksandr Netesov, while former deputy general director Mykhailo Kharchenko has been put on the wanted list.

The service reports that it has collected a solid evidence base on the former general director of Antonov state enterprise, his deputy and the head of the aviation security unit.

"According to the materials of the investigation, on the eve of a full-scale invasion, the officials did not allow the military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine to the territory of Hostomel airport to prepare for its defense. Such criminal actions led to the temporary capture of the strategically important airfield, the surrounding settlements and the destruction of the An-225 Mriya aircraft," the report says.

The SBU claims that in the period of January-February 2022, the officials directly prohibited the Ukrainian military from building defense fortifications at the airfield, for this an order was given to block the admission of National Guard soldiers to the territory of the facility.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the main investigation department of the SBU informed all three defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, resulting in death of people and other grave consequences).

"Two defendants in the proceedings have been taken into custody as a measure of restraint. Comprehensive measures are being taken to bring to justice the former deputy general director of Antonov state enterprise, who is now a fugitive from justice. He has been put on the wanted list," the SBU informs.

"We are conducting an objective investigation into this case. Those who actually helped the enemy destroy one of the symbols of Ukraine should be punished. The SBU will do everything necessary for this. Our state will definitely build a new plane, because Mriya, like Ukraine, cannot be destroyed," head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk said.

A source in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine former deputy general director of Antonov enterprise Kharchenko, put on the wanted list, is probably now in Crimea.

