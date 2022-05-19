Antonov Airlines moves base to Leipzig

Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv) has reported that due to the impossibility of operating international flights from Ukraine, five An-124-100 Ruslan aircraft are temporarily based at the airport in Leipzig (Germany).

"The work of the branch of the air transport division (ATP) of the Antonov State Enterprise, known in the world as the Antonov Airlines, has been organized there, and a base has been equipped for the maintenance of these aircraft," the company said on Facebook.

Antonov said that this allows the company to continue fulfilling commercial and government orders for the transportation of super-heavy and oversized cargo.

"After the victory over the Russian invaders and the completion of a set of works to restore the efficiency of the Kyiv-Antonov-2 airport, it will again become the base for the Ruslan fleet of Antonov Airlines," the company added.

As reported, due to Russian hostile actions, the Antonov base in Hostomel was destroyed, the base at Sviatoshyn was damaged, An-26, An-74 aircraft and the flagship of the world aviation fleet An-225 Mriya were destroyed.

In addition, according to Antonov State Enterprise, five more aircraft were damaged – An-12, An-22, An-28, An-132D and An-124-100-150.

The company said that on the eve of the Russian invasion, five An-124 aircraft were withdrawn from Ukraine; An-26, An-74 and An-225 Mriya aircraft were also ready to leave the country on February 24.

Antonov State Enterprise initiated the foundation of the International Fund for the revival of the An-225 Mriya transport aircraft.