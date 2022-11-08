Antonov building second Mriya

Director General of the Antonov State Enterprise Yevhen Havrilov said that the company has begun construction of the second An-225 Mriya aircraft instead of the one that was destroyed by the Russians during the hostilities in Hostomel, Kyiv region, in February.

"The work is being carried out in a secret location. The second An-225 will be built using both new parts and parts of the damaged aircraft," he told Bild.

According to him, the second Mriya is already 30% ready, and the construction cost is estimated at EUR 500 million.

He also said that at the exhibition at the Leipzig/Halle international airport, where the Antonov airline is temporarily based, it is planned to organize the sale of merchandise in order to raise funds for the construction of the aircraft.