Facts

11:10 08.11.2022

Antonov building second Mriya

1 min read
Antonov building second Mriya

Director General of the Antonov State Enterprise Yevhen Havrilov said that the company has begun construction of the second An-225 Mriya aircraft instead of the one that was destroyed by the Russians during the hostilities in Hostomel, Kyiv region, in February.

"The work is being carried out in a secret location. The second An-225 will be built using both new parts and parts of the damaged aircraft," he told Bild.

According to him, the second Mriya is already 30% ready, and the construction cost is estimated at EUR 500 million.

He also said that at the exhibition at the Leipzig/Halle international airport, where the Antonov airline is temporarily based, it is planned to organize the sale of merchandise in order to raise funds for the construction of the aircraft.

Tags: #antonov #mriya

