Turkish company plans to build logistics and transport hub at Antonov airport

The Turkish company Mabtec Engineering and Consultancy, engaged in the design, implementation and management of engineering projects, plans to build a logistics and transport hub at the Antonov airport located near Kyiv, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky has said.

"It is planned to build a modern logistics and transport hub, which will begin operation after the opening of Ukrainian airspace," Kysylevsky wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

As reported, on December 19, 2023, Mabtec Engineering and Consultancy announced the start of development of a concept for the reconstruction of Antonov Airport based on the Bucha Techno Garden industrial park.

On the website of the Turkish company, the portfolio lists, in particular, numerous projects at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport, in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, as well as in Iraq, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.