Investments

10:04 04.01.2024

Turkish company plans to build logistics and transport hub at Antonov airport

1 min read
Turkish company plans to build logistics and transport hub at Antonov airport

The Turkish company Mabtec Engineering and Consultancy, engaged in the design, implementation and management of engineering projects, plans to build a logistics and transport hub at the Antonov airport located near Kyiv, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky has said.

"It is planned to build a modern logistics and transport hub, which will begin operation after the opening of Ukrainian airspace," Kysylevsky wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

As reported, on December 19, 2023, Mabtec Engineering and Consultancy announced the start of development of a concept for the reconstruction of Antonov Airport based on the Bucha Techno Garden industrial park.

On the website of the Turkish company, the portfolio lists, in particular, numerous projects at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport, in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, as well as in Iraq, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.

Tags: #antonov #turkey #airport

MORE ABOUT

19:40 03.01.2024
Ukrainian Navy: Ukraine doesn't submit request to Turkey to allow two minesweepers into Black Sea

Ukrainian Navy: Ukraine doesn't submit request to Turkey to allow two minesweepers into Black Sea

14:56 28.12.2023
Two Ukrainian women injured as result of accident in Turkish province of Sakarya – MFA

Two Ukrainian women injured as result of accident in Turkish province of Sakarya – MFA

19:40 17.11.2023
Turkey, presiding over PABSEC, to continue its efforts to ensure sustainable peace, compromise in Black Sea region

Turkey, presiding over PABSEC, to continue its efforts to ensure sustainable peace, compromise in Black Sea region

09:44 02.11.2023
Ukrainian MFA requests explanation from Turkish side about visit of reps of Yalta occupation authorities to Türkiye

Ukrainian MFA requests explanation from Turkish side about visit of reps of Yalta occupation authorities to Türkiye

20:52 01.11.2023
Creation of gas hub in Turkey might be completed in 2024 - Turkish energy minister

Creation of gas hub in Turkey might be completed in 2024 - Turkish energy minister

18:38 16.10.2023
High Anti-Corruption Court seizes property of Odesa International Airport

High Anti-Corruption Court seizes property of Odesa International Airport

20:25 04.10.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Turkish Onur for helping Ukrainian army

Zelenskyy thanks Turkish Onur for helping Ukrainian army

18:55 21.09.2023
Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

16:54 31.08.2023
Ukrainian MFA expects Turkey to stop Russia's attempts to establish grain exports in Black Sea without resuming Ukrainian exports

Ukrainian MFA expects Turkey to stop Russia's attempts to establish grain exports in Black Sea without resuming Ukrainian exports

20:45 29.08.2023
Five people suspected of illegal seizure of Odesa airport's property – NABU and SAPO

Five people suspected of illegal seizure of Odesa airport's property – NABU and SAPO

AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker names six key elements for attracting private investment to Ukraine

First insurance projects against war, political risks starts to be implemented in Ukraine – Svyrydenko

American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

LATEST

Participants in working group on green metallurgy propose 46 projects worth $7.4 bln as part of preparation of Plan for Ukraine Facility

SAP will invest EUR2 mln in product localization in Ukraine in 2024

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker names six key elements for attracting private investment to Ukraine

Greenhouse complex using geothermal energy will be built for EUR 68 mln in Lviv region

Concorde Capital invests about UAH 200 mln in project of residential community in Irpin

Deputy head of President's Office Shurma calls on Canadian businesses to invest in Ukraine

The Ukrainian venture fund Roosh Ventures invested in the German startup GlassFlow - Serhiy Tokarev

Expanding investments in Ukrainian economy discussed by Shmyhal with CEO of POSCO

DFC will send special representative to Ukraine to expedite receipt of investment insurance

EFI Group will invest $25 mln in building second Feednova plant in Cherkasy region

AD
AD
AD
AD