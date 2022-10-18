Facts

16:41 18.10.2022

Management of State Enterprise Antonov took no measures to save An-225 Mriya aircraft – SBU on details of investigation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is establishing all the circumstances of the destruction of the An-225 Mriya aircraft, in particular, the reasons for the failure of the leadership of the Antonov State Enterprise to take all necessary measures to save the aircraft, the SBU has reported.

"SBU employees, together with representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), conducted a series of searches as part of the relevant criminal proceedings. Investigators found that officials, despite warnings from public bodies, did not take appropriate measures to save the aircraft," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As noted in the message, individual employees of the enterprise for a long time prevented the Defense Forces from organizing air defense and ground protection of the airfield.

"All this led to the destruction of the An-225 and several aircraft," the SBU said.

According to the service, additional details of this case are being studied and the necessary examinations are being carried out, after which further procedural decisions will be made.

At the same time, as noted by the SBU, when identifying the persons guilty of subversive activities against Ukraine, facts of other crimes were also revealed.

"So, the former director general of the State Enterprise was exposed for organizing the illegal transportation of Ukrainians of military age abroad. According to investigators, in March of this year, the official submitted to the State Border Guard Service a list of employees traveling abroad for aircraft maintenance. But he included outsiders in the business trip. Among them "is his close relative. Thus, the evaders were able to cross the border under the guise of aviation specialists," the SBU said.

On this fact, the ex-director has already been notified of the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Comprehensive measures are being continued to establish all the circumstances of the criminal actions of the defendant and other persons guilty of the destruction of the An-225 Mriya. The pretrial investigation is being carried out by SBU investigators under the procedural leadership of the PGO," the SBU said.

