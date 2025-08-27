Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:24 27.08.2025

Center for Countering Disinformation: Info about brutal measures during checks of Ukrainians on border with Poland is fake

1 min read
Center for Countering Disinformation: Info about brutal measures during checks of Ukrainians on border with Poland is fake
Photo: CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) denies information from Telegram channels about the brutal methods of checking Ukrainians on the Polish-Ukrainian border and calls these reports "a Russian information attack aimed at undermining Ukrainian-Polish relations."

"Hostile TG channels are spreading information that Polish border guards are forcing Ukrainian citizens to strip ‘down to their underwear’ while looking for ‘forbidden tattoos’ and are also checking phones. As evidence, the propagandists are attaching photos of the relevant information stands," the CCD Telegram channel said on Wednesday.

It is reported with reference to the Lviv Border Detachment that "these messages are another example of Russian information attacks aimed at undermining Ukrainian-Polish relations. The images of the information stands that are distributed by enemy Telegram channels have been changed using graphic editors. In addition, they contain many Russianisms, spelling and punctuation errors, which is a typical sign of a fake."

"The aim of the disinformation is to sow mistrust between Ukrainians and Poles, to destroy the partnership and solidarity that have especially strengthened since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion," the Center for Political Affairs notes.

Tags: #ukrainian_polish #ccd #relations

MORE ABOUT

10:23 20.08.2025
Russia misleads West about capturing Donetsk region by year-end while failing to replace losses – CCD

Russia misleads West about capturing Donetsk region by year-end while failing to replace losses – CCD

13:42 08.08.2025
Head of Center for Countering Disinformation: All info in media about ‘agreements’ on Ukraine fiction

Head of Center for Countering Disinformation: All info in media about ‘agreements’ on Ukraine fiction

11:07 07.08.2025
Russia continues disinfo campaign against prisoner exchange process – CCD

Russia continues disinfo campaign against prisoner exchange process – CCD

11:03 30.07.2025
Interior Ministry, CCD deny info about allegedly increased radioactive background in Zaporizhia region

Interior Ministry, CCD deny info about allegedly increased radioactive background in Zaporizhia region

11:45 09.07.2025
Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

09:20 28.05.2025
CCD denies Russian fake about alleged attack of Putin's helicopter by Ukraine’s army

CCD denies Russian fake about alleged attack of Putin's helicopter by Ukraine’s army

17:28 02.05.2025
Russia launches much fewer drones over Ukraine in April vs Feb and March, increases number of missile strikes – CCD

Russia launches much fewer drones over Ukraine in April vs Feb and March, increases number of missile strikes – CCD

18:45 01.05.2025
Stefanishyna on relations with Hungary: There is unpleasant feeling about aggressive rhetoric, but there is dialogue, understanding

Stefanishyna on relations with Hungary: There is unpleasant feeling about aggressive rhetoric, but there is dialogue, understanding

14:43 23.04.2025
Drone production plant in Tatarstan attacked, ‘successfully in places’ - CCD

Drone production plant in Tatarstan attacked, ‘successfully in places’ - CCD

12:16 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy hopes for restoration of relations with Trump for sake of strong relations between peoples of Ukraine and US

Zelenskyy hopes for restoration of relations with Trump for sake of strong relations between peoples of Ukraine and US

HOT NEWS

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 826 unique enemy targets over day

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

Trump can force Putin to agree to peacekeeping contingent - head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH to build aircraft maintenance hangar in Leipzig

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces meeting between Ukrainian team and Trump's team in USA on Friday

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, support for domestic defense industry with Danish PM

National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

Russians shell Nikopol region: two people injured

AD
AD