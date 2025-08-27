Center for Countering Disinformation: Info about brutal measures during checks of Ukrainians on border with Poland is fake

Photo: CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) denies information from Telegram channels about the brutal methods of checking Ukrainians on the Polish-Ukrainian border and calls these reports "a Russian information attack aimed at undermining Ukrainian-Polish relations."

"Hostile TG channels are spreading information that Polish border guards are forcing Ukrainian citizens to strip ‘down to their underwear’ while looking for ‘forbidden tattoos’ and are also checking phones. As evidence, the propagandists are attaching photos of the relevant information stands," the CCD Telegram channel said on Wednesday.

It is reported with reference to the Lviv Border Detachment that "these messages are another example of Russian information attacks aimed at undermining Ukrainian-Polish relations. The images of the information stands that are distributed by enemy Telegram channels have been changed using graphic editors. In addition, they contain many Russianisms, spelling and punctuation errors, which is a typical sign of a fake."

"The aim of the disinformation is to sow mistrust between Ukrainians and Poles, to destroy the partnership and solidarity that have especially strengthened since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion," the Center for Political Affairs notes.