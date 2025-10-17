Interfax-Ukraine
21:19 17.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Trump is well aware of situation on front in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump is very well aware of the situation on the battlefield, and knows a lot about what is happening on the front in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"Regarding our relations with President Trump, I believe that we are conducting an important dialogue and are beginning to understand each other. Yes. And I know that President Trump is very well aware of the situation on the battlefield and knows a lot about what is happening on the battlefield in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at the beginning of the meeting with Trump.

The Ukrainian head of state added that it really helps "when you know a lot of things, a lot of details about a particular war." However, Ukraine is still in a state of war, and the president noted that he hopes "that we can cope."

 

