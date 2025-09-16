Elections held by occupiers in Sevastopol are illegal – CCD

Photo: https://t.me/CenterCounteringDisinformation

In another attempt to legalize the occupation of Crimea, the Russian Federation held illegal "governor elections" in Sevastopol and declared the current head's victory with 81% of the vote, which is not true; the elections are illegal, and their goal is to create the illusion of "democratic processes," the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has said.

"Russia claims a "record turnout" in the pseudo-elections in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. According to Gauleiter Mikhail Razvozhayev, almost 67% of voters came to the polling stations, and he himself "won" with over 81% of the vote. In fact, according to representatives of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement in the temporarily occupied territory, people massively boycotted the vote, and the polling stations were almost empty," the CCD said on Telegram channel on Tuesday.

CCD emphasized that the Russian Federation uses such events to create the illusion of "democratic processes" on the occupied Crimean peninsula.

"So it is obvious that the sky-high figures of support for the Kremlin Gauleiter Razvozhaev are simply painted. Even at the expense of Russians who moved to Crimea during the occupation, the Kremlin cannot provide real support for its proteges," the center said.