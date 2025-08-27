Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:23 27.08.2025

Stubb, Modi discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://www.pap.pl

Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which they discussed ending Russia's war in Ukraine and cooperation between India and the European Union.

"A good conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. We discussed the need for a just and lasting solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ending the war is in all our interests, it’s a shared goal. India plays an important role. It is heard and respected in the South, West and East. We also agreed on the need to further deepen the relations between India and the EU. Our cooperation grows and continues," Stubb wrote on X.

