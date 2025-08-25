Invaders lose 870 military, 83 units of special equipment in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 870 occupiers, eight armored vehicles, 48 ​​artillery systems, 291 UAVs, as well as 83 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 25, 2025 approximately amount to 1,076,940 (plus 870) people of military personnel, 11,130 (plus 1) tanks, 23,175 (plus 8) armored combat vehicles, 31,946 (plus 48) artillery systems, 1,472 MLRS units, 1,211 air defense systems, 422 aircraft, 340 helicopters, 53,347 (plus 291) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,598 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 59,672 (plus 79) motor vehicles and tanker trucks, and 3,948 (plus 4) units of special equipment," the message says.