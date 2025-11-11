Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:12 11.11.2025

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening transparency, oversight in local self-government

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 14048 on ensuring the legality and transparency of local self-government operations, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba announced on Tuesday.

"Today, the President of Ukraine signed Law No. 14048 'On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts to Ensure Legality and Transparency in the Activities of Local Self-Government Bodies.' We are grateful to the President for supporting this important stage of reform, on which we have been systematically working together with members of parliament, national associations of local governments, and experts," Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that adoption of the law is a significant milestone for local communities, as it will provide "more predictable, accountable, and effective governance."

"The law also opens the way for Ukraine to receive the next tranche of support from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program. Its adoption is another step toward European standards of public administration," Kuleba noted.

As reported, on November 4, the Verkhovna Rada passed the law ensuring the legality and transparency of local self-government activities. A total of 250 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill No. 14048 "On Amendments to Certain Laws on Ensuring Legality and Transparency in the Activities of Local Self-Government Bodies."

The law establishes a system for monitoring the legality and transparency of acts adopted by local self-government bodies and outlines the procedure for state oversight of their implementation. It also includes provisions on forming a personnel reserve for appointing heads of district state administrations and defines requirements for candidates.

Adoption of this law is part of Ukraine's commitments under the Ukraine Facility (the European Union's financial support mechanism for Ukraine).

