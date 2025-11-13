Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:41 13.11.2025

Ukrainian govt suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut, financial and legal directors – PM

1 min read
Ukrainian govt suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut, financial and legal directors – PM

The Ukrainian government continues to take steps to replace the management of the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Based on materials received from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the government has decided to immediately suspend Vice President and Management Board Member Jakob Hartmut," Svyrydenko wrote.

She added that the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the acting chairman of Energoatom’s management board to suspend the company’s chief presidential adviser, Dmytro Basov, who has already been notified of suspicion, as well as other employees whose possible involvement in criminal offenses is currently being verified by law enforcement. These include the finance and budgeting director, the legal affairs director, and the head of the separate division "Centralized Procurement Center."

"If NABU’s investigation reveals the involvement of other employees in criminal offenses, the acting chairman of the management board is required to suspend them and assist in the investigation," Svyrydenko said.

Tags: #energoatom #government

MORE ABOUT

09:26 13.11.2025
HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

16:00 12.11.2025
Zelenskyy to sign decree on sanctions against two people involved in NABU case on Energoatom

Zelenskyy to sign decree on sanctions against two people involved in NABU case on Energoatom

12:34 12.11.2025
Economy ministry says Energoatom supervisory board uninvolved in corruption, will present new one within a week

Economy ministry says Energoatom supervisory board uninvolved in corruption, will present new one within a week

10:20 12.11.2025
Public Council at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense calls for review of all defense contracts after NABU recordings in Energoatom case

Public Council at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense calls for review of all defense contracts after NABU recordings in Energoatom case

20:29 11.11.2025
Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

20:11 11.11.2025
SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

19:12 11.11.2025
Zelenskyy signs law strengthening transparency, oversight in local self-government

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening transparency, oversight in local self-government

11:21 11.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

21:22 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

17:05 10.11.2025
Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

Zelenskyy: Any decision to withdraw of troops from Pokrovsk is matter for military commanders

Zelensky imposes sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

LATEST

CCD clarifies sanctions against Mindich, Tsukerman

Investigation in Ukraine's energy sector shows anti-corruption bodies are functioning - European Commission

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Ukrainian strikes hit facilities in Crimea, Zaporizhia, Russia - General Staff

Updated pension model in Ukraine to include basic payments, extra benefits for combat experience

Zelenskyy on EUR5.9 billion from the EU: ERA Loans mechanism is already forcing Russia to pay for its aggression

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

War continues in cyberspace: Final cybersecurity education session concludes in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Any decision to withdraw of troops from Pokrovsk is matter for military commanders

Ukraine receives EUR 5.9 bln from EU – PM Svyrydenko

AD
AD