Ukrainian govt suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut, financial and legal directors – PM

The Ukrainian government continues to take steps to replace the management of the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Based on materials received from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the government has decided to immediately suspend Vice President and Management Board Member Jakob Hartmut," Svyrydenko wrote.

She added that the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the acting chairman of Energoatom’s management board to suspend the company’s chief presidential adviser, Dmytro Basov, who has already been notified of suspicion, as well as other employees whose possible involvement in criminal offenses is currently being verified by law enforcement. These include the finance and budgeting director, the legal affairs director, and the head of the separate division "Centralized Procurement Center."

"If NABU’s investigation reveals the involvement of other employees in criminal offenses, the acting chairman of the management board is required to suspend them and assist in the investigation," Svyrydenko said.