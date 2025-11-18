Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:07 18.11.2025

Ukrainian PM: Partners urged to submit candidates for supervisory boards, intl auditors may be engaged

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko informed ambassadors of EU member states about the government's steps to clean up and strengthen anti-corruption practices in the energy sector.

"We briefed ambassadors of EU member states on new government steps aimed at cleaning up and increasing the effectiveness of anti-corruption policy in the energy sector. I'm grateful for the constructive discussion. We reviewed the situation in the energy sector and the importance of maintaining public and partner trust," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

She said the government's actions are aimed at full cooperation and joint work with anti-corruption institutions to ensure transparency within the executive branch.

"European diplomats responded positively to these steps. We urged partners to join the process and submit candidate proposals, first for the supervisory board of Energoatom. The next stage will be auditing and updating supervisory boards of state-owned companies in the energy sector. We will also consider involving international auditors. This is not a targeted measure but a comprehensive effort to renew management across the entire system — Naftogaz, Ukrhydroenergo, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, Centrenergo, and Ukrenergo," Svyrydenko wrote.

She emphasized that combating corruption is critical to national security and essential for Ukraine's EU accession path.

As reported, on November 17 the Cabinet of Ministers approved an action plan to renew the supervisory boards and executive bodies of state-owned companies in the fuel and energy sector.

