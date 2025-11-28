Govt allows local authorities to maintain mobile communications during blackouts - 1st Dpty PM

The government has adopted a resolution granting official permission to local authorities and municipal companies to maintain mobile communications during power outages, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"During large-scale power outages, mobile operators need to service nearly 35,000 base stations across the country simultaneously. Now, communities will have the right to work with operators to ensure stable communication," Fedorov wrote on Thursday in a Telegram post.

According to Fedorov, this mechanism allows communities to connect mobile networks to the free capacities of their municipal generators. Municipal company employees will also have the opportunity to service generators owned by operators.

Additionally, the resolution permits the quick installation of generators at municipal facilities with community approval.

Fedorov clarified that these network support services are official and do not require additional licenses.

The Communication Generator project has also reportedly been launched in Ukraine, allowing businesses and citizens to connect their generators to mobile operators' base stations for a fee.