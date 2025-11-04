Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:33 04.11.2025

Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions

1 min read
Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

In Ukraine, at the initiative of the government, anti-crisis energy headquarters will be created in nine front-line regions, which will coordinate actions on the ground in case of emergencies.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine after a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters chaired by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Tuesday.

"We are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine enters the winter with confidence in its ability to withstand any challenges and actions of the enemy," Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, during the meeting, in particular, the issue of forming an emergency stock of equipment necessary for an operational response to the consequences of shelling was discussed, which is being carried out with the support of international partners - Germany, Canada, Sweden, Finland, the European Commission and other participants.

Tags: #government #svyrydenko

