Cabinet submits proposal to President on appointment of heads of Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Chernivtsi regional administrative administrations – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted a proposal to the President regarding the appointment of the heads of Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Chernivtsi regional military administrations, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"We are continuing the personnel changes initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Today, the Cabinet of Ministers held interviews with candidates for the positions of heads of the Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Poltava, and Chernivtsi regional military administrations. Based on their results, the government submitted a proposal to the president to appoint these candidates to the positions of heads of the regional military administrations," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel, without providing the names of the candidates.