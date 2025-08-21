Interfax-Ukraine
Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

The commanders-in-chief of the armies of the Coalition of the Willing countries, together with the United States, held a meeting on the start of work on security guarantees for Ukraine on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, August 20, a meeting at the level of national security advisers was held, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"First, yesterday (Tuesday – IF-U) the Coalition of the Willing VTC was at the leadership level. Then, after that, the chiefs of staff together with the United States of America had a meeting on the start of work on security guarantees. Today (Wednesday – IF-U) the chiefs of staff and the general staffs communicated again in audio format, because our chief of staff is at the front," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists.

Also, according to the president, on Wednesday, a parallel meeting was held at the level of national security advisers in video format.

"This intensity of meetings is the development of one of our agreements on security guarantees and the participation of the United States of America," Zelenskyy said.

