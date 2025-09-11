Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:47 11.09.2025

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Ukraine is constantly in contact with the American side, in particular, it is working on the format of a new meeting with the US on the basis of the Coalition of the Willing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

As he noted at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, Ukraine "constantly has contacts with the American side at various levels," and also recalled that he had a number of phone calls with US President Donald Trump.

"We are also working on the format of some meeting on the basis of the Coalition of the Willing, he said.

Tags: #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

16:35 04.09.2025
Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

13:28 04.09.2025
Von der Leyen outlines main tasks of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris

Von der Leyen outlines main tasks of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris

09:32 02.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We’ll discuss prepared provisions of security guarantees at Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thurs

Zelenskyy: We’ll discuss prepared provisions of security guarantees at Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thurs

16:09 01.09.2025
Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

16:41 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

14:31 25.08.2025
Coalition of the Willing working to pave way for just and lasting peace in Ukraine – Norwegian PM

Coalition of the Willing working to pave way for just and lasting peace in Ukraine – Norwegian PM

12:33 21.08.2025
Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

12:16 19.08.2025
Coalition of the willing to meet on Tuesday – Merz

Coalition of the willing to meet on Tuesday – Merz

15:04 16.08.2025
Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

18:50 14.08.2025
Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

HOT NEWS

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - media

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

URCS opens vocational college

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

Third of Ukrainian teens anxious during study, need psychological support - survey

Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal

UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

AD
AD