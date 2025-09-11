Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is constantly in contact with the American side, in particular, it is working on the format of a new meeting with the US on the basis of the Coalition of the Willing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

As he noted at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, Ukraine "constantly has contacts with the American side at various levels," and also recalled that he had a number of phone calls with US President Donald Trump.

"We are also working on the format of some meeting on the basis of the Coalition of the Willing, he said.