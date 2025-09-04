Von der Leyen outlines main tasks of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the main tasks before the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, among which she again mentioned the transformation of Ukraine into a "steel porcupine."

"In Paris for a crucial meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on security guarantees. We have been working on 3 core tasks. Turning Ukraine into a steel porcupine. Building a Multinational Force for Ukraine backed by the US. Reinforcing Europe’s defence posture. Let’s now move forward.," she wrote on the social network X.

On August 28, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv, which damaged the EU mission building, and stressed that "Putin must sit down at the negotiating table" and the need for security guarantees for Ukraine that will transform the country into a "steel porcupine."