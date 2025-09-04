Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:28 04.09.2025

Von der Leyen outlines main tasks of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris

1 min read
Von der Leyen outlines main tasks of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the main tasks before the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, among which she again mentioned the transformation of Ukraine into a "steel porcupine."

"In Paris for a crucial meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on security guarantees. We have been working on 3 core tasks. Turning Ukraine into a steel porcupine. Building a Multinational Force for Ukraine backed by the US. Reinforcing Europe’s defence posture. Let’s now move forward.," she wrote on the social network X.

On August 28, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv, which damaged the EU mission building, and stressed that "Putin must sit down at the negotiating table" and the need for security guarantees for Ukraine that will transform the country into a "steel porcupine."

Tags: #leyen #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

16:35 04.09.2025
Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

09:32 02.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We’ll discuss prepared provisions of security guarantees at Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thurs

Zelenskyy: We’ll discuss prepared provisions of security guarantees at Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thurs

16:09 01.09.2025
Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

17:32 28.08.2025
Von der Leyen tells Zelenskyy about preparation of 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, coordination with other partners

Von der Leyen tells Zelenskyy about preparation of 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, coordination with other partners

17:02 28.08.2025
Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

16:41 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

14:31 25.08.2025
Coalition of the Willing working to pave way for just and lasting peace in Ukraine – Norwegian PM

Coalition of the Willing working to pave way for just and lasting peace in Ukraine – Norwegian PM

12:33 21.08.2025
Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

12:16 19.08.2025
Coalition of the willing to meet on Tuesday – Merz

Coalition of the willing to meet on Tuesday – Merz

15:04 16.08.2025
Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

LATEST

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Magura naval drones destroy at least six enemy jets, helicopters – intelligence

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

Defense Intelligence hands over mock-ups of Magura naval drones to National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War II

Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media

Military personnel may receive EW equipment through Drone Army Bonus program

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

Yermak meets with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris

AD
AD