09:32 02.09.2025

Zelenskyy: We’ll discuss prepared provisions of security guarantees at Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thurs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and announced a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday, where prepared security points will be discussed.

“We talked about diplomatic efforts and the development of security guarantees. On Thursday, the Coalition of the Willing will meet to discuss the prepared security guarantee points, and we count on Portugal’s participation. One of the main components of security guarantees we see is Ukraine’s EU membership,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The leaders agreed that this path must not allow division between Ukraine and Moldova. They also discussed the participation of Portuguese businesses in the restoration of Ukraine and the joint production of drones.

“We agreed that on this path, no division must be allowed between Ukraine and Moldova. We also discussed the involvement of Portuguese business in Ukraine’s recovery and joint drone production,” the President said.

He invited the Prime Minister of Portugal to come to Ukraine for a visit.

“Luís also shared the impact of the large wildfires in Portugal. We stand in solidarity with the Portuguese people and are always ready to help. We wish a swift recovery,” Zelenskyy noted.

Tags: #zelenskyy #coalition_of_the_willing

