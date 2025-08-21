Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukraine considers it fair that the potential bilateral meeting of the Ukrainian president with Vladimir Putin should be in neutral Europe, and not against Turkey, said the head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"The meeting place. We consider it fair, and the Europeans emphasized this, that the meeting should be in neutral Europe. Because the war is in Ukraine and on the European continent. I said that we agree. Switzerland, Austria - we agree," - Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday.

Speaking about Turkey as a venue, the president explained that it is a NATO country and "part of Europe", so Ukraine is not against it, since "a meeting without any special conditions is also proactive actions of the Ukrainian side."

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that the meeting in Moscow cannot take place.

Regarding Budapest as a venue, the president noted that "it is not easy today."

"It's not easy, because there is unity among all European countries in supporting Ukraine during this war. And let's be honest, Budapest did not support us. I'm not saying that Orban's policy was against Ukraine, but it was against supporting Ukraine," he explained.