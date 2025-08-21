Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:31 21.08.2025

Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukraine considers it fair that the potential bilateral meeting of the Ukrainian president with Vladimir Putin should be in neutral Europe, and not against Turkey, said the head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"The meeting place. We consider it fair, and the Europeans emphasized this, that the meeting should be in neutral Europe. Because the war is in Ukraine and on the European continent. I said that we agree. Switzerland, Austria - we agree," - Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday.

Speaking about Turkey as a venue, the president explained that it is a NATO country and "part of Europe", so Ukraine is not against it, since "a meeting without any special conditions is also proactive actions of the Ukrainian side."

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that the meeting in Moscow cannot take place.

Regarding Budapest as a venue, the president noted that "it is not easy today."

"It's not easy, because there is unity among all European countries in supporting Ukraine during this war. And let's be honest, Budapest did not support us. I'm not saying that Orban's policy was against Ukraine, but it was against supporting Ukraine," he explained.

Tags: #meeting #europe #putin #zelenzkyy

MORE ABOUT

16:19 20.08.2025
Erdogan discusses war in Ukraine with Putin

Erdogan discusses war in Ukraine with Putin

14:22 20.08.2025
North Atlantic Council meets, followed by NATO defense chiefs session

North Atlantic Council meets, followed by NATO defense chiefs session

20:46 19.08.2025
Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

20:19 19.08.2025
NATO leaders to meet on Aug 20 to discuss Ukraine, way forward

NATO leaders to meet on Aug 20 to discuss Ukraine, way forward

19:51 19.08.2025
Switzerland ready to host peace talks, promises Putin 'immunity' from ICC arrest warrant

Switzerland ready to host peace talks, promises Putin 'immunity' from ICC arrest warrant

11:19 19.08.2025
Trump insists on Putin and Zelenskyy meeting to end war – media

Trump insists on Putin and Zelenskyy meeting to end war – media

10:17 19.08.2025
Merz: Talks between Zelenskyy and Putin should take place within 14 days – media

Merz: Talks between Zelenskyy and Putin should take place within 14 days – media

10:09 19.08.2025
Zelenskyy ready for Putin one-on-one, then three-way summit

Zelenskyy ready for Putin one-on-one, then three-way summit

09:48 19.08.2025
Modi thanks Putin for phone call

Modi thanks Putin for phone call

09:34 19.08.2025
This was our best meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy

This was our best meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

SBI investigates 587 forestry violations with damages over UAH 1 bln

Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

Zelenskyy refutes Russia Donbas predictions: would take another 4 years

LATEST

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

Fire at Mukachevo enterprise injures 16, blaze contained

Udar calls UAH 8 bln Kyiv budget withdrawal attack on Klitschko, decentralization

Parliament passes Defence City special regime laws

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

Massive Russian strikes show true face of Moscow's 'peace' - EU ambassador

Ukrainian special forces hit train with anti-tank missiles in occupied Crimea

URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen-2025 dedicated to education - Zelenska

Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

AD
AD